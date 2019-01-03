Cache of Arms, ammunition recovered in Orakzai

KALAYA: The security forces recovered cache of arms, ammunition, explosives and grenades hidden underground here on Thursday.

Security sources said that on an intelligence tip-off, operation was conducted in Bagh Nakh Tangai area of Upper Orakzai.

During operation, cache of arms including rifles, guns, hundreds of rounds, explosives, 14 hand grenades with 11 safety fuses and four (44mm) mortar shells buried underground were recovered.

The security sources claimed that recovered arms, ammunition and grenades were to be used in terrorist activities but in time action foiled the bid.—INP