Chaudhry Nisar is not making forward bloc in PML-N, says Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday rejected the reports that former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali khan is making a forward bloc.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House he said crime is committed in the country in the name of accountability and it should stop.

When asked by a journalist that Chaudhry Nisar has said that if PML-N had not engaged in unnecessary comments they might have formed the government, Rafique replied that if these comments had not been made then something else might have happened.

Earlier this week, Chaudhry Nisar had raised questions over the transparency of ongoing accountability process in the country. The PML-N stalwart had said, “I am not against the ongoing accountability process but it’s not transparent. If the reservations are not addressed it will be plain and simple political victimisation. The country can’t function without opposition.”—INP