China’s 2018 standard of minimum living allowance for rural areas reaches 715 USD

BEIJING: Minimum living allowances for rural areas in China have reached or surpassed the national poverty line in 2018, according to a press conference of the Ministry of Civil Affairs Friday.

By the end of 2018, the country had 35.19 million people receiving minimum living allowances for rural areas, and the standard of the allowance stood at 4,833 yuan (715 U.S. dollars).

The country had 4.82 million neediest people by the end of last year, and 33.46 billion yuan was allocated to support them in 2018, the ministry said.

A total of 12.16 billion yuan was spent on the temporary assistance for 10.75 million people last year.

As of the end of 2018, China had 236 welfare institutions for mental patients, offering more than 72,000 beds, the ministry said.—APP