Chinese company builds cash mountain for employees

Web Desk: A Chinese company is getting creative while handing out year-end bonuses to employees.

A steel plant in Jiangxi province took this a bit too far and built a ‘cash mountain’ with banknotes worth over 300 million yuan which equal to Rs 614.36 crore.

The money was then distributed among the company’s 5,000 employees. Each employee got an average year-end bonus of 60,000 yuan (approx 12 lacs in PKR).

“Such a big bonus, I don’t know how to spend it all!” one employee was quoted as saying by the Shanghaiist.

This isn’t the first time a Chinese company has come up with a quirky idea of distributing year-end bonuses. Last year, employees of a company participated in a game show-inspired cash grab, giving them a limited amount of time to sweep up as much cash as they could.