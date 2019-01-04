Home / SCI-TECH / Chinese rover ‘Jade Rabbit’ drives on far side of the moon

Chinese rover ‘Jade Rabbit’ drives on far side of the moon

The Yutu-2 (Jade Rabbit-2) rover drove onto the moon's surface from the lander at 10:22pm Thursday (1422 GMT), about 12 hours after the groundbreaking touchdown of the Chang'e-4 probe, the agency said.