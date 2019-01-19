The Supreme Court of Pakistan has clarified that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa is neither using any Twitter or Facebook account, or page, nor any other ID on any other social networking websites.

Moreover, concerned quarters i.e. FIA and PTA have also been asked to block such names, IDs and pages, and take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with law.

Reference a fake twitter account in the name of the Chief Justice of Pakistan is being run on social media.