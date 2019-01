Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that a country can survive without any belief but not with injustice.

He stated this while addressing his farewell dinner ceremony in Lahore on Friday night.

The Chief Justice said he always struggled for the rule of law and didn’t interfere in work of others.

Mian Saqib Nisar stressed upon the lawyers fraternity to strive hard to assist the judiciary in dispensation of justice