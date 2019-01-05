CM Buzdar approves Tractor Scheme for arid districts

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved Tractor Scheme for arid districts of the province and directed immediate steps to make Cooperatives Department vibrant and effective.

He was presiding over a high level meeting at the CM Office here on Saturday during which the performance and the issues of the Cooperatives Department were discussed in detail.

The meeting decided to take immediate steps to make the Cooperative Department more effective and vibrant.

The meeting approved that a new policy will be formulated to lease the assets and the properties of the department. It was also decided that the lease rates will be reviewed and they will be increased to make them equal to the market rates.

The CM approved the Tractors Scheme for the arid districts and said that a coordinated policy should be worked out to start work on this scheme.

He said the scheme will benefit the farmers and the PTI government will make every possible effort for the welfare of farmers. —INP