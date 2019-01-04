COAS lauds contributions of MPCL towards national economy

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Head Office of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) in Islamabad where he was briefed on the company’s management and performance in related fields.

The Army Chief appreciated contributions of company towards national economy especially their plans for diversifying business and contributing back to society in education and sports.

Mari Petroleum is the second largest gas producer in the country with cumulative daily production of one hundred thousand barrels oil.