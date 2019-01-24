‘COAS neither approached nor served his Indian counterpart in Congo’

RAWALPINDi: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor Thursday rejected the reports of Indian English daily ‘Hindustan Times’ that Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa had approached his Indian counterpart for talks.

“Hindustan Times reports that COAS had approached Indian COAS for talks & that both had served together in Congo. Story is factually incorrect,” the ISPR DG said on his official twitter handle while rejecting the reports.

“The COAS has neither approached Indian COAS, nor has served with him in Congo. Decision for talks is prerogative of both the governments,” he added.—APP