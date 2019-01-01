Controversies over ‘Maula Jatt’ remake

Web Desk: The first trailer of director Bilal Lashari ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has excited the audience from around the globe. But the film engulfed in many controversies.

Some have compared its VFX to Bollywood’s ‘Baahubali’ while other saw influences drawn from ‘Gladiator’ and ‘Game of Thrones’.

Fans of Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi lapped up the few glimpses of the actors, both of whom feature in never-before-seen avatars — Khan as the weapon-toting, long-haired messiah of the wretched; and the bearded, raging Abbasi as his nemesis. Mahira Khan and Humaima Malik also seem to have bagged stellar roles.

The movie shot in rural Punjab, it is based on fictional tale of Maula Jatt and his arch enemy Noori Natt.

The production of the movie started in 2014. But soon the director and producer Ammara Hikmat found themselves in the midst of a controversy.

The director of the 1979 film, Sarwar Bhatti claimed that he was in possession of the intellectual copyrights for Maula Jatt. Therefore, no one could remake it without involving him.

He even moved court in October 2017, despite Hikmat stating repeatedly that ‘The Legend…’ was “not a remake,” and got a stay order, which was soon vacated.

“Bilal [Lashari] had met Sarwar Bhatti once, and told him about his own vision of Maula Jatt. And, to this day, Bhatti believes that we are remaking [the film]. We aren’t,” Hikmat tells Gulf News tabloid!.