Corrupt opposition members want NRO: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that reverence of the Lower House of the Parliament and leaders of the present government should be maintained at all cost.

Talking to a private news channel, he said we want respect of the parliament and the Prime Minister.

Fawad Chaudhry said some opposition members involved in corruption cases want NRO from the present government.

He said the opposition always talks about National Accountability Bureau in the parliament, but they did not bother to discuss water issue in Karachi, unemployment and other problems being faced by the countrymen.

About 18th Amendment, Fawad Chaudhry said there is need to review the laws.

Replying a question, the Minister said the PTI government wants to change the system, where equality and justice should prevail for all plutocrats and poor.