Court allows two-day transit remand of Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Accountability Court on Tuesday approved two-day transit remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique are on physical remand with the NAB for their alleged role in the Paragon City Housing scam.

Judge Wasim Akhtar held the hearing during which National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted a plea for Rafique’s remand.

The petition maintains that Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has summoned the MNA in person before it therefore; he has to be taken to Islamabad while complying with court orders.

The PML-N leader is facing a suo motu case in SC regarding ‘colossal’ losses faced by the railways during the last five years of the PML-N rule.

NAB has also initiated inquiry against Rafique for leasing of Railways’ land illegally.

The NAB sources claimed that the new inquiry is initiated against the former Railways minister as there are allegations that hundreds of acres of Railways’ land in Lahore, Kasur, and Faisalabad were allotted on lease for 33 years illegally when the accused was Railways’ minister. Irregularities were found in the lease agreement, the sources added.—NNI