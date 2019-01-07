Court has given clean chit to nobody: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan while criticizing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that the Supreme Court has given clean chit nobody.

“PML-N also celebrated the Panama verdict but PPP should not be much glad as they will face the same fate of PML-N,” he told media.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was really ‘an innocent child’ and the true ‘artists’ were former president Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed.

He said the court had not acquitted Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Anwer Majeed yet in the mega corruption case.

A banking court on Monday extended the interim bail of Zardari and Faryal till Jan 23 in a money laundering case. Both the siblings appeared before the court for extension in their interim bail which expired on Jan 7.

During the hearing, the medical report of Omni group tycoon Anwar Majeed was presented to the court by jail officials.

To a query, Fayaz Chohan said media should keep this in mind that Bilawal and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah’s name were not placed in the ECL upon the government’s desire rather their names were put in the ECL on recommendation of the JIT to the Ministry of Interior.

“The head of the JIT had sent 172 names to the Interior Ministry. The SC ruling today has also targeted the JIT and not the government,” he said. Rejecting another notion, he said that, “Let me make it clear that through no single gesture we have talked about imposing governor rule. “

The Punjab information minister said Chaudhry Fawad was official spokesperson for the federation, the prime minister’s spokesperson was Iftikhar Durrani and he was spokesperson for the Punjab government. None of them had spoken about uprooting the Sindh government or imposing the governor rule in the province, he added.

To another query, he said appointment of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif as PAC chairman had taken place in line with the traditional practices of the parliament according to which the opposition leader becomes the PAC chairman. —NNI