‘Criticism against Mohmand Dam award causing loss to Pakistan’

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says criticizing the government’s decision to award contract of Mohmand Dam to Descon company is causing loss to the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Razak Dawood has no links with Descon consortium.

He said Razak Dawood had resigned from Descon company before assuming the charge of advisor to Prime Minister on commerce.

To a question about statement by Dr. Farrukh Saleem, Information Minister said the official spokesperson’s job is to defend policies of the government.