Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to arrive today

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving here today (Sunday).

Nahyan, who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, had accepted an invitation to visit the country extended by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a telephonic conversation last year.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. He is expected to announce investments in Pakistan.

In December 2018, the UAE had announced it will deposit $3 billion into Pakistan’s foreign currency account to help it successfully overcome international payment crisis and avoid a stringent International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.