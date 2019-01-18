CTD arrest MQM-London’s suspected target killer

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Friday claimed to have apprehended a suspected target killer affiliated with a political party, during a raid near Karachi’s M.A Jinnah Road.

The suspected target killer, Gayas Ahmed alias Muna was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off near M.A Jinnah Road. CTD officials said the accused belong to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and allegedly involved in the murder of an education director.

CTD officials also recovered a hand grenade and weapons from his possession.

—PPI