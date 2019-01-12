CTD arrests ‘close associate’ of suspected target killer Raees Mama

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a close associate of alleged target killer Raees Mama, from Korangi area of the city.

According to police sources, a CTD police team raided at the hideout of the suspected target killer, Muhammad Muzamil alias Halka and arrested him. Police said that the arrested accused had links with a political party and remained an associated with Korangi Unit-74 in 2001, police said. He is wanted in cases of murder, extortion and rioting.

Raees Mama is also in the custody of law enforcers the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) had arrested alleged target killer Raees Mama in Malaysia in 2017. He was then brought back to the country to face more than 50 criminal cases registered against him.

-PPI