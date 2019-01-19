Death anniversary of Mehnaz Begum observed

ISLAMABAD: Sixth death anniversary of legendary Pakistani singer Mehnaz Begum was observed on Saturday.

The master of classical genres like ‘ghazal’, ‘thumri’ and ‘dadra’ was born in 1958. Her real name was Kaneez Fatima.

According to Radio Pakistan, Mehnaz started her career as a playback singer in the early 1970s.

The talented singer sang many hit and evergreen chartbusters like ‘Mujhe Dil Se Na Bhulana’ from film ‘Aina’, ‘Kyun

Roi Shehnai’ from ‘Haider Ali’ and ‘Do Piyase Dil – Ek Huay from’ ‘Bandish’. Surrayya Bhopali was among the first films

that Mehnaz sang for and Zeba Bakhtiar’s Babu was her last film as a playback singer.

She died on 19 January 2013 at Bahrain after a prolonged illness. —AFP