Death anniversary of poet Muzaffar Warsi being observed today

Web Desk: Noted Na’at Khwan and poet Muzaffar Warsi is being remembered today on January 28 on his death anniversary.

Muzaffar Warsi was a prominent Urdu poet, critic, essayist and lyricist. He was born on Dec 23, 1933 in Meerath, India.

He won wide acclaim for lending his melodious voice to Na’ats many of which have become popular mobile ringtones. One of the famous recitals over the years has been: “Koie to hai jo nizam-i-hasti chala raha hai”.

It was as a Na’at Khwan he won celebrity and the government honored him with Pride of Performance.

Warsi died on January 28, 2011 in Lahore.