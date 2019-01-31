Deepika Padukone becomes chairperson of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Web Desk: Deepika Padukone has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Fil Festival and replaced filmmaker Kiran Rao.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kiran stepped down from the role to focus on a movie project. Deepika called her appointment a huge responsibility. “It’s an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI’s vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve,” she told the daily.

Kiran also congratulated her. “I am delighted to welcome one of India’s most loved film stars, Deepika Padukone as the new chairperson,” she said.

To new beginnings! Thank you Kiran for your faith and generosity and hard work. Excited to learn from and work with our new chairperson, the amazing @deepikapadukone! pic.twitter.com/zkOHRKKr1V — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) January 30, 2019

MAMI festival director and film critic Anupama Chopra shared the news on Twitter. “To new beginnings! Thank you Kiran for your faith and generosity and hard work. Excited to learn from and work with our new chairperson, the amazing Deepika Padukone,” she wrote in her tweet.