Deepika’s inspirational story of depression to be a part of children’s book

Web Desk: Deepika padukone has shared her inspirational depression story several times on the public platform. She also started an NGO ‘The Live Love Laugh’ Foundation.

In fact, her story was so inspirational as she shared how people should open about the condition, that it is now being included in a children’s book. Titled The Dot That Went For A Walk, the upcoming publication which is written by Lakshmi Nambiar, Reema Gupta, and Sarada Akkineni.

The book revolves around the story of 51 accomplished Indian women which will introduce the concept of woman power to kids at an early stage.

According to the author, Lakshmi Nambiar, “From the acting community, Deepika emerged as a unanimous choice. When we dug deeper, we found that what inspired them about her is her honesty and willingness to talk about her vulnerabilities. By sharing her journey bravely with the world, she showed the younger generation that a healthy dialogue is needed as much on mental fitness as on physical fitness.”

Talking further about the book, Lakshmi stated that Deepika will be present for the book launch when it happens. Recently, the actress has been creating buzz around her upcoming project Chhappak which helmed by Meghna Gulzar.