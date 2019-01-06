Delegation level talks between Pakistan and UAE held at Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Delegation level talks between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates held at Prime Minister house in Islamabad on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan led the Pakistani delegation while the UAE side was led by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Pakistan delegation included Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umer, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi and Foreign Secretary Tehmeena Janjua.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual, regional and international interests.

Before the delegation level talks, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan also held one on one meeting.