Deprivation sense of tribal people to be eradicated: Governor

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has said the government is taking earnest and revolutionary measures to eradicate sense of deprivation among tribal people

He said that the tribal people will continue to avail old perks and privileges along with facilities available to the settled areas of the province.

The Governor KP stated this while speaking during a meeting with 100-member Jirga of the former FR Peshawar who called on him here at Governor House in Peshawar on Monday.

Shah Farman assured that no law was being introduced contrary to their customs and traditions and added a Nazim would be elected on sub division and FR level of the tribal district.

The Governor KP directed that a 30 member Jirga comprising tribal elders should be formed to oversee development work in FR Peshawar region.—INP