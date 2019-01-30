Disha Vakani to end her role as Dayaben?

Web Desk: Disha Vakani had been playing the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 8 years. Dayaben has become a household name.

Disha went on maternity leave in September 2017, embraced motherhood with a beautiful baby girl in November 2017 and since then, she has been a hands-on mother. While there were rumors about her comeback in the show making headlines every now and then, but it seems unlikely now۔

For the millions of ardent fans of the hit TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the reports of Disha quitting the show came as a dampener. According to a BollywoodLife report, when they contacted the show’s producer, Asit Modi, he texted them by saying, “Can’t say about the authenticity of that news. I don’t know.” On Disha’s exit, he continued, “Maybe true. I don’t know about the final decision. My team is talking with her.” To dig further, they contacted Disha’s sister-in-law, Hemali Vakani, who retorted, “It is a too personal question to answer.”

Now, as per a SpotboyE report, an insider told the media portal that Disha is welcome but only on certain conditions. Stating the same, the insider shared that she can’t be the ‘My Way Or The Highway’ types. The source also revealed that the major differences between producer, Asit Modi and Disha Vakani were created by her husband, Mayur Pandya, who had started interacting with the production house (Neela Tele Films) on his wife’s behalf.

Mayur feels that Modi is yet to pay Disha some amount. The insider stated, “Lekin Mayur saab nahin mante. I think he is a CA and only he knows Maths. But those numbers are only his, not ours.” Secondly, Mayur wants his wife, Disha to work only for 15 days per month, that too only 4 hours per day. The source shared that these conditions were unacceptable as her maternity leave is over and if she wants to come back, she should be in full spirit.

The insider asserted, “This kind of interference is difficult to understand. Our show is going well, TRPs without Daya Ben have not been affected. Every other actor is working hard on his/her track and we are converging well. If Disha wants to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we will have to see if her comeback will justify the show. Plus, it will have to be on terms and conditions agreeable to Disha and Modi both.”

Disha Vakani married a Chartered Accountant named Mayur Pandya in an intimate ceremony on November 24, 2015.