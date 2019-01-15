ECC approves regulatory amendments in Import, Export Policy Order 2016

Economic Coordination Committee has approved regulatory amendments in the Export and Import Policy Order 2016 to increase ease of doing business.

The Committee which met in Islamabad on Tuesday with Finance Minister Asad Umar in the chair took this decision on the proposal of Commerce Division.

The ECC also approved a proposal of the Commerce Division that duty and taxes on all imported vehicles in new and used condition under personal baggage or gift scheme will be paid out of foreign exchange arranged by Pakistani Nationals themselves or local recipient supported by bank encashment certificate showing conversion of foreign remittance to local currency.

The Committee also accorded approval for withdrawal of customs duty, additional customs duty and sales tax on import of cotton effective from 1st of February till 30th June 2019 to ensure sufficient supply of cotton for the industry.