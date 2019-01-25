ECNEC approves revised emergency plan for polio eradication

ISLAMABAD: Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved revised emergency plan for polio eradication at a cost of 986.29 million dollars.

The ECNEC, which met in Islamabad today (Friday) with Finance Minister Asad Umar in the chair, also approved feasibility study and dualization of 42-kilometer long Mardan -Swabi Road at a cost of 9550.10 million rupees.

The polio eradication plan aims to end the disease through supplemental immunization, across the country, and use of environmental surveillance to completely check polio virus transmission.