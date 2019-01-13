Economy is core component of our foreign policy: Asad

KARACHI: Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that the government is striving to create conducive environment for encouraging ease of doing business and attracting foreign investment to uplift the economy.

Talking to business community at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said economy is a core component of our foreign policy and we are committed to promote trade and investment in the best interest of the country.

Asad Umar said uplift of the country’s economy will also increase employment opportunities in the country.

The Minister said a number of incentives will be announced for business community in the Finance Bill to be presented in National Assembly on 23rd of this month to improve national economy and enhance trade activities.

He said the budget anomalies will be overcome in the Finance Bill.

Asad Umar said reforms in FBR are being undertaken and its powers have been devolved to lower level. He said FBR’s powers of issuing SRO have also been slashed.