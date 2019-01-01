ECP asks 688 parliamentarians to submit assets details by Jan 15

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday asked 688 parliamentarians to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities with the commission by January 15.

According to an official of the ECP, out of total 1,174 parliamentarians from Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies, 688 parliamentarians have yet to submit details of their assets to the ECP.

He said 484 parliamentarians have submitted their details so far by due date of December 31.

He said 61 senators and 155 members National Assembly have submitted details of assets and liabilities while 113 members Punjab assembly, 81 members Sindh assembly, 43 members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly and 30 members Balochistan assembly have also submitted their assets details.

He said the ratio of filing of assets by parliamentarians by due date was 41.14 percent as still a large number of members failed to submit their details with the commission included 43 members Senate, 187 members National assembly, 258 members Punjab assembly, 86 members Sindh assembly, 80 members KP assembly and 34 members Balochistan assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the commission has asked the parliamentarians to file their yearly statements of assets and liabilities of spouse and dependent children as on the preceding June 30, on Form B by December 31.

The commission has warned that the defaulters will be suspended from respective seats of Senate, National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies as it is a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Under Section 137 the members of the Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Paktunkhwa and Balochistan are required to submit with the Election Commission Secretariat yearly statements of assets and liabilities including spouse and dependent children.

The ECP official said prescribed forms are available, free of cost, from the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and offices of Provincial Election Commissioners in each province. Forms have already been sent to the Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and secretariats of all the four provincial assemblies to facilitate the members, he added.

He said prescribed forms can also be downloaded from the ECP’s website.—APP