“EIGHTEEN CEO SUMMIT Asia” & Book Launch of best-selling “100 Performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan 2018”

Karachi, January 17th, 2019: CEO Club Pakistan and Management House organized “EIGHTEEN CEO Summit Asia 2018” the most anticipated event of the Pakistan’s Business Community and launched the seventh international edition of the best- selling book “100 performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan” embracing hundred success stories of Pakistani CEOs working on national or international level, surmounting all the difficulties and casting a softer image of Pakistan on the global spectrum.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Mr.AamirNiazi – Executive Member of CEO Club Pakistan & Management House, Irfan Siddiqui – President & CEO, Meezan Bank, Arif Habib – CEO, Arif Habib Corporation, Tarek Hamdy – CEO, EIGHTEEN (Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd), Muhammad Ali Tabba – CEO, Lucky Cement, S. M. Muneer – Chairman, DIN Group of Industries, Sirajuddin Aziz – CEO, Group Financial Institutions, Habib Bank AG Zurich, Ikram ul Majeed Sehgal – Chairman, Pathfinder Group, Haroon Sharif – Minister of State / Chairman, Board of Investment(BOI), will share the views on “The Next Five Years – Reshaping the Future of Pakistan”. Moreover, perspicacious and intellectual business mentors and leaders will enlighten the spectacular audience with their years’ experience and savoir faire.

Furthermore, the seventh edition of “100 Best Performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan 2018” launched and distributed among the top 100 CEOs of Pakistan. This event already created waves in the business elite and more than 500 CEOs, Business Leader, Political Stalwarts and Foreign Delegates attended the event.

The magnum event of the business world also streamed online to more than hundred countries and reached to the world by social media. CEO Club Pakistan and Management House continuously strived hard to bring stature and prestige to Pakistani business bigwigs on the global landscape. It has contributed its share for mushrooming the book culture the country. It also provided networking platform for the attendees of the event.

Next five years Talking Points: