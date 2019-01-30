Eradication of corruption from country joint responsibility: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the eradication of corruption from the country is a joint responsibility of every countryman.

The Chairman NAB expressed these views while addressing federal secretaries in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that at present there is supremacy of law and constitution in the country and bureaucracy should not accept any political pressure.

He said we have to work in the larger interest of people and the country.

The Chairman NAB said NAB is working on the policy “Accountability for All” without any discrimination and no injustice will be done with anyone.

Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that bureaucracy is playing an active and significant role in the progress and development of the country.—INP