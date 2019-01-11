‘Everything that was supposed to be hidden,’ says Neha Dhupia

Web Desk: Actor-host Neha Dhupia recently tied knot with actor Angad Bedi and welcomed their baby Mehr. While talking to media, Neha spoke about how she manages to balance motherhood with work and how husband Angad Bedi is a pillar of support.

On being asked about how she manages to do it, the actor said that only a mother can do it. She said, “As parents, both I and Angad don’t make a big deal out of anything. And that’s how we end up doing something like this.” The new mother continues to type on her phone to enquire about her daughter in the midst of things. Ask her about a habit she or Angad have given up post the birth of their baby girl, pat comes the reply, “Angad hasn’t, but I have and that’s sleeping.”

He had told the host and wife Neha, “Considerig that you didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”

Talking about the major revelations, she says, “Everything that was meant to be hidden, he went and told on the show. As a wife, I wanted to hide everything and as a producer, I thought it was the right thing to put it out there.”

Talking about her sudden wedding which was planned just 48 hours in advance, Neha says, “Sometimes, the best things happen in life so quickly but I don’t regret it. If I was given even six months or a year to prep for my wedding, I would have had a small wedding, would get married in baby pink and would do an Anand Karaj and would want to get married to Angad again. There is nothing else that I want.”