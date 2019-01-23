Facebook will help to curb fake news in Pakistan, says Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday said that Facebook would help the government of Pakistan, civil society and NGOs to create awareness on human rights issues.

Talking to APP, Mazari said Facebook would help to curb issue of fake news through a combination of technology, including removing fake accounts, partnering with fact-checkers and promoting news literacy in Pakistan.

She said that the new technology would play very important role in the world and government was taking steps to build the capacity of teams to quickly resolve the citizens problems through online tools.

Mazari also mentioned that through Facebook, the Ministry of Human Rights is highlighting the women inheritance rights law, law for transgender rights, Zainab Alert Act, 2018 and other awareness campaigns.

She said, “we are committed to protecting the basic rights of people with disabilities and mainstreaming them across all spheres of life”.—APP