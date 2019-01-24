Family members, PML-N leaders meet Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz on Thursday visited Kot Lakhpat jail along with other family members to meet her father Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Begum, son-in-law Mohammad Safdar and party leaders including Khurram Dastgir, Talal Chaudhry, Tariq Fazal and others, also met Nawaz Sharif.

Later, PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir told the media that they were worried about the health of Nawaz Sharif.

He said they would also raise health issue in the parliament. Khurram Dastgir was critical that the government was not serious about development process which was initiated by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talal Chaudhry called for taking lenient view and stressed for ensuring full medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif. —APP