Fawad asks PML-N to elect new leadership

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to elect its new leadership as politics of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was finished forever.

In a tweet, he said that from legal point of view, the Supreme Court decision on National Accountability Bureau appeal against suspension of Nawaz Sharif sentence, was correct.

The minister said that exceptional grounds were needed to revert the High Court decision to grant bail to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference.

Fawad Hussain said that the Supreme Court decision did not affect any change in practical terms.—APP