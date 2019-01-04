Fawad assures protection of media persons rights

ISLAMABAD:Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that the present elected government fully believed in constitutional and fundamental rights of freedom of expression.

Talking to a journalists delegation here the minister said all possible steps would be taken to protect journalists’ rights and to solve their problems.

He said that on account of outstanding dues of advertisements, the federal government had released Rs 230 million, Punjab government had paid 170 million and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had paid Rs 30 million.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was with media workers and considered them as the country’s precious asset . The delegation briefed the minister about the problems being faced by media persons.—APP