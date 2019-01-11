Fawad urges opposition not to make credible institutions controversial

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has urged the opposition not to make credible institutions of Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Namal University controversial for the sake of their politics.

He was reacting to a tweet message of PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb wherein she had accused the Prime Minister’s sister Aleema Khan of being the benamidar of the Prime Minister.

The Information Minister clarified that Aleema Khan has never been the Prime Minister or public office holder and she declared all her properties.

The Minister lamented that Maryam Aurengzeb’s politics has now been reduced to just concocting baseless stories.