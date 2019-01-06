Fazl meets Zardari again, urges for grand opposition

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday met former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for the second time in 24 hours.

Talking to media in Lahore on Saturday, he said that opposition has no other options except the formation of grand opposition.

The JUI-F chief said he conveyed his grievences to Asif Zardari, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is however silent.

During the meeting, the PPP co-chairman and the JUI-F chief expressed concern over government’s actions against opposition parties.—INP