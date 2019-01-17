Federal cabinet decides to remove Bilawal, Murad names from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet, at last, has decided to remove the names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from exit control list (ECL).

The cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan held here on Thursday. The meeting discussed 17 points agenda.

The cabinet meeting has decided in principle to remove Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah names from the ECL.

Briefing the decisions taken in cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said JIT report clearly indicates that money laundering and other serious crimes were committed.

He said due to grave nature of crimes involved, the role of JIT has been maintained unlike other cases where JIT was dissolved after completing the task assigned to it.

Shahzad Akbar said JIT will not only assist NAB in its investigation and probe, but also investigate such things which fall under the category of other offences.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability said based on the evidence in JIT report, NAB can file sixteen references and it has to complete its investigation in two months’ time.

Shahzad Akbar said it has been decided that these cases will be filed in accountability courts in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, rather than Karachi.

Referring to the issue of names of 169 persons on Exit Control List, he stated special review committee of the Interior Ministry has been directed to review the issue in light of the directions of the Supreme Court.

He said the names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister can again be included in ECL after removal, if NAB believes there is a sufficient reason for it.

He, however, made it clear that name of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other accused will not be removed from JIT report.

Briefing newsmen on other decisions taken by the cabinet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani said cabinet also gave approval for the auction of 15 out of twenty ships of Ministry of National Food Security.

The cabinet gave approval to supplementary grant of 365 million rupees for government employees who die in service.

The Federal cabinet also approved a supplementary grant of 786 million rupees for NAB to increase its capacity of prosecution.

It also accorded approval to appoint Amir Azeem, member technical PTA to its chairman.—NNI