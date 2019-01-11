Federal ministers creating anarchy among people: Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani on Friday said the federal ministers were creating anarchy among the people of Sindh province by giving misleading statements.

Talking to media, he said that they could also stop the ministers’ entry in Sindh like the federal government had placed the name of his party leaders on the Exit Control List. He said JIT had crossed his limits and its purpose was only to expel province government from power. He said after JIT report, the federal ministers created turmoil in the name of governor’s rule.

He demanded of the federal government to make JIT on property of Aleema Khan, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and put her name on Exit Control List. He assured that standing committees in the Sindh province would be made soon. —PPI