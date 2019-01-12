Finance Bill to be presented in NA on Jan 23: Asad Umar

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that a number of incentives will be announced for business community in the finance bill to be presented in National Assembly on 23rd of this month to improve national economy and enhance trade activities.

Talking to business community at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry today (Saturday), he said that budget anomalies will be overcome in the finance bill.

Asad Umar said reforms in FBR are being undertaken and its powers have been devolved to lower level. He said that FBR’s powers of issuing SRO have been slashed.

He said that any change in current tax structure could only be carried out through parliament.

Asad Umar said the government is striving to create conducive environment for encouraging ease of doing business and attracting foreign investment to uplift the economy.

He said economy is a core component of our foreign policy and we are committed to promote trade and investment in the best interest of the country.

Asad Umar said uplift of the country’s economy will also increase employment opportunities in the country.

He said that the incumbent government is bringing such type of economy which will uplift the living standard of downtrodden segment of the society through removing all the hurdles in their live.

The Minister said Pakistan is desirous of cordial relations with all countries of the region including India and there is need to resolve all the issues between the two countries through dialogue.

He said Pakistan also wants to increase trade ties with India in the best interest of the both countries.