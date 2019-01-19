First time two LNG vessels berthed in one tide at Port Qasim: Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi says for the first time, we have been able to berth two LNG vessels in one tide at Port Qasim.

In a tweet, he said history was written on Saturday.

The Minister for Maritime Affairs also paid tribute to the team of Port Qasim Authority.

He said the Port Qasim Authority will soon start night navigation in a couple of weeks to address port chocking issue.