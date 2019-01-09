FM, Japanese envoy express desire to enhance bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Japan’s ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on bilateral relations and promotion of cooperation in trade and economic sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister emphasized the need for enhancing volume of bilateral trade between the two countries.

The Japanese Ambassador said his country is desirous of further promoting ties with Pakistan.