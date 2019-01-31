FM Qureshi urges Omani investors to invest in Pakistan

MUSCAT: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged Omani investors to invest in Pakistan and take advantage of business friendly environment.
In a joint statement issued after 7th Joint Ministerial Commission session in Muscat today (Thursday), he said Pakistan is fully capable to fulfill Omani market’s need in garments, pharmaceutical, engineering, agricultural and defence production.
The Minister welcomed the decision taken by the commission to convene a joint business council meeting this year. He said the meeting will provide an opportunity to the business community of both the countries to learn from each other’s experiences.