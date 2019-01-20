Foreign Minister, US Senator discuss bilateral, regional issues

ISLAMABAD: US Senator Lindsey Graham called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Sunday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters related to bilateral cooperation, situation in Afghanistan, regional and international issues.

They also reviewed various aspects to increase bilateral cooperation in economic and trade sectors.

Lindsey Graham is the chairman of the US Senate’s Judicial Committee and senior member of the committees of the House on armed services and budget.

He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan during his stay in Pakistan.