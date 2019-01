QUETTA: At least four labourers died and another was critically injured in a blast inside a coalmine here on Wednesday, Levies sources said.

According to details, due to accumulation of poisonous gas in Quetta’s Chamalang coalmine, a big explosion took place.

Four labourers died on the spot in the blast while another was critically wounded.

The bodies and injured coal miner were shifted to hospital where condition of the wounded miner was also stated to be critical.

—INP