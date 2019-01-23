Four prsons detained for refusing polio vaccination to their children

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have arrested 4 persons here Wednesday for allegedly denying polio immunization to their children.

The police spokesman said that the suspects were arrested on the directives of the district administration after the polio immunization teams complained to the authorities that they refused the teams from administering polio drops to their children.

All the 4 persons, identified as Sumair Memon, Muhammad Faisal, Shahzad Shaikh and Ali Hassan, were arrested from the limits of Market police station.—APP