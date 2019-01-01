Four terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Loralai shootout: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces foiled at bid to attack a compound of Frontier Corps (FC) and killed four terrorists in Loralai on Tuesday. Four security personnel were martyred and two others injured in the shootout, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to media wing of Pakistan Army, the militants tried to enter a residential and administration compound of a Frontier Corps training centre in district Loralai of Balochistan.

However, the terrorists were denied entry in the compound after which they broke into a nearby checkpost, which was immediately cordoned off.

Four security personnel including Subedar Major Munawar, Havildar Iqbal Khan, Havildar Bilal and Sepoy Naqshab were martyred in firing of the assailants.

During clearance operation, the security personnel gunned down three terrorist while a suicide bomber blew himself up.

The ISPR further stated, “The valiant and timely action of security forces denied entry of terrorists into residential area which would have resulted into more number of casualties.”—INP