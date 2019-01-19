Fresh snowfall cuts off Kashmir Valley from outside world

ISLAMABAD: Heavy snowfall has cut off the Kashmir Valley from the rest of the world after the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway and suspension of air traffic to and from Srinagar airport on Saturday.

An official of Meteorological Department said that due to the heavy accumulation of snow, the Srinagar-Jammu Highway has been closed. He said that the historic Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road were also closed, KMS reported.

The official said that flights at Srinagar airport have also been cancelled due to the inclement weather and will be restored after improvement of the weather.

The weather office has predicted more snowfall during the next three days. Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.4 and Gulmarg minus 7.0. Leh town had minus 9.2 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 18.9 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

The authorities of Kashmir University (KU), Srinagar, have postponed test for M. Phil course in Clinical Psychology scheduled to be held Saturday.—AFP