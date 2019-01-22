Frustrated British MPs try to take control of Brexit

British MPs frustrated with Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy are seeking to force a new approach, which could include delaying Britain’s exit from the EU and holding a second referendum.

– Why now? –

The House of Commons rejected May’s withdrawal deal last week, leaving Britain on course to exit the EU on March 29 with no deal.

She has promised to try once again to amend the agreement, but critics say she will not succeed — and that parliament must now take control.

May has promised a debate and votes on the way forward on January 29.

The government introduced a parliamentary motion late Monday setting the stage for the discussions, and groups of MPs have already begun proposing amendments.

– What do the MPs want? –

An amendment introduced by opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demands parliamentary time to debate and vote on options to avoid a “no deal” Brexit.

These include negotiating a new UK-EU customs union and a “strong relationship” with the EU’s single market, and holding a second referendum.